Fed's Evans: Favors gradual rate hikes

By Haresh Menghani

Speaking about the economic outlook and monetary policy at the Prairie State College Economic Breakfast, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans favored gradual Fed rate-hikes and expected inflation to rise to 2% target area by 2019, albeit downside risks remain. 

Key quotes: 

   •   Need slow set of rate hikes to give economy adequate growth buffer in case of downside shocks
   •   Sees 2-2.5% growth for the next couple years due to fiscal stimulus
   •   Sees unemployment at 4.25% at end of 2019
   •   Willing to modestly undershoot on employment goal to make sure inflation doesn't get too high