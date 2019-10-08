Fed's Evans: Downside risks to US economy are stronger than upside risks

Chicago Federal Reserve bank president Charles Evans on Tuesday noted that the downside risks to the United States' (US) economy were stronger than upside risks. "Last week's manufacturing report was not a good sign," Evans added but said he was still optimistic on the US economic outlook, per Reuters.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the Dollar's value agains a basket of six major currencies, largely ignored these comments and was last up 0.2% on a daily basis at 99.20.