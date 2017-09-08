Fed’s Evans: December Fed rate hike possible, depends on inflation

Fed’s Evans: December Fed rate hike possible, depends on inflationBy Eren Sengezer
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans gave his remarks in an interview at the bank's headquarters, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Quite reasonable to begin reducing balance sheet in September
- Fed should be 'very careful' in assessing future rate hikes
- Need more evidence that U.S. inflation is getting to 2 pct sooner than later
- Current policy setting is accommodative
- Will take 3-4 years to unwind Fed balance sheet
- U.S. economy 'doing well,' expects 2.25 pct to 2.5 pct growth over next few years
- 'Reasonable' to expect inflation to reach 2 pct over next few years
- Financial instability risks not particularly high, and not due to Fed policy
