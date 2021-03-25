Fed's Evans: 2.5% inflation would not be extraordinary

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Thursday that they need to increase inflation to live up to the Federal Reserve's objective, as reported by Reuters.

"Inflation is low, lower than we'd like," Evans added. "A 2.5% inflation would not be extraordinary, there is a range of inflation outcomes that are consistent with the Fed's goal."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a meaningful impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.35% on the day at 92.85.