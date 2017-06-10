Fed's Dudley: Still appropriate to continue to remove monpol accommodation gradually

Fed's Dudley: Still appropriate to continue to remove monpol accommodation graduallyBy Eren Sengezer
New York Fed President William Dudley recently crossed the wires saying, "even though inflation is currently somewhat below our longer-run objective, I judge that it is still appropriate to continue to remove monetary policy accommodation gradually," as per Reuters reports.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Expects surprisingly low inflation to rebound in medium term
- Cites falling unemployment, dollar, financial conditions as reasons to tighten
- Inflation may be held down by more 'fundamental structural' factors
- Hopes for clarity on inflation in coming months, hurricanes to muddle data
- Hurricanes to have only modest effect on U.S. economy, boost growth over time
- Economic fundamentals remain quite favorable
