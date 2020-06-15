Fed's Daly: Yield curve control is not a first-choice tool

"The US is not currently at risk of high inflation or of permanent dislocations in the job market," San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Monday.

Additional takeaways

"Yield curve control is not a first-choice tool, would use other proven policy tools first."

"Commercial real estate sector is worth watching as far as financial stability."

"Fed facilities should be judged not by amount of take-up, but by whether targeted groups can get needed funding."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no mind to these comments and was last seen losing 0.37% on the day at 96.73.