Fed's Daly: Wants to bring inflation down, but not unnecessarily tip the economy into a downturn

Federal Reserve's Mary Daly is crossing the wires.
She said she wants to bring inflation down, but not unnecessarily tip the economy into a downturn.
''It's important to navigate through a high inflation environment as carefully as we can,'' she said.
''We are resolute and committed to doing that.''
She joins a chorus of Fed speakers this week. We heard from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Chicago Fed President Charles Evan on Tuesday morning who advocated more interest rate hikes even at the risk of slowing economic growth. Later in the day, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said in a WSJ Live interview that central bankers are united in their determination to do what needs to be done to bring inflation down, and financial markets understand that. "There's a lot of tightening in the pipeline," Kashkari said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is Australia Retail Sales and how could it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare recent losses around the two-year low ahead of the key Aussie data. The reason could be linked to the light calendar and the traders’ preparations for the stated statistics.
EUR/USD braces for fresh multi-year low around 0.9600, ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell eyed
EUR/USD holds lower grounds around the yearly bottom marked on Monday, despite picking up bids to 0.9600 during Wednesday’s Asian session, as risk-aversion intensifies. Firmer US data, hawkish Fedspeak joined upbeat yields to weigh on prices.
Gold dribbles above $1,600 as inverted hammer contrasts risk-aversion
Gold price struggles to find acceptance at around $1,630, despite bullish technical signals, as fears of the European energy crisis join firmer yields to propel the US dollar. Bullish candlestick can play its role if Fed’s Powell resists praising hawks.
Ethereum price still stands a chance to rally to $1,500 for these reasons
Ethereum price failed and was rejected at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. There is a significant downtick in bearish momentum amidst the recent decline. Invalidation of an uptrend potential depends on the swing low at $1,006 remaining untagged.
Lower gas prices and favorable views of labor market again boost confidence
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to its highest level since April, and now sits more than 12 points higher than where it was just two months ago. Falling gasoline prices and a still-tight labor market are the main reasons we have seen a recent rebound in confidence.