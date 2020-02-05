Fed's Daly: Policy is in a really good position, labour market has more room to run

I n a television interview with CNBC, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly has downplayed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and said, "it bears further watching and of course we are keeping a close eye, but right now I am not looking for this to do anything material to our economy."
Key notes
- Doesn’t see virus having material impact on US economy.
- expects ‘a couple of quarters’ of slower growth in China.
- Policy is in a really good position, labour market had more room to run.
- US GDP growth seen ‘a little above trend’, economy is in a good position.
- 2019 rate cuts to help Fed weather uncertainty.
- Current monetary policy is ‘in a really good position’.
- Labour market has more room to run.
FX implications
The US dollar is better bid, as EM's fall away at the start of this year on concerns of coronavirus contagion and the expectations that the Fed will remain on hold for the foreseeable future, especially following Jerome Powell's hint of dovishness in the presser.
