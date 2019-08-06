Fed’s Daly: Global growth headwinds justified last week’s rate cut

Reuters reports the latest comments from the San Francisco Federal Reserve (Fed) President Mary Daly, with the key headlines found below.

Global growth headwinds justified last week’s rate cut. Continued headwinds from trade, lower policy rates from other central banks could justify lower rates. Doesn’t see the economy heading to a recession. Trade uncertainty is amplified could chill business investment. Aggressive rate cuts not warranted without evidence of a stronger economic downturn.

The US dollar continues to trade modestly flat against its major rivals around 97.50 levels, despite the less dovish comments from the Fed official Daly.