Fed's Daly: Fed to keep purchases at current pace through end of 2021 – WSJ

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said that she expects the Fed to continue to purchase assets at its current pace until the end of the year.

"For now, we have policy in a good place,” Daly added and noted that it wouldn't be as critical to keep the current pace of purchases if the economy were to grow robustly in the second half of the year.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be impacting the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was posting small daily losses at 90.40.