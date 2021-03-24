San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Wednesday said the US central bank won't be taking the "punchbowl" preemptively from the economy as the recovery picks up and unemployment falls, Reuters reported.
''The Fed will use a dose of patience and will not get 'overly joyous' as the jobless rate falls", Daly said at a virtual event held by Northeastern University.
"We are not going to take this punchbowl away...We are committed to leaving the monetary policy accommodation in place until the job is fully and truly done."
Key comments
"We won't be preemptively taking the punch bowl away from US economy."
She explains that as we start to see economy recover and unemployment rate fall, Fed wants to 'be strong' and not get overly joyous.
Will look for sustained achievement of 2% inflation, and projection of a sustained overshoot.
Says Fed is committed to leaving policy accommodation in place until job is done.
Letting the economy run beyond what models say is 'full' employment particularly benefits disadvantaged populations.
Economic justice has been relegated into a 'social' issue, but it is economics.
Over last 20 years and projecting forward 10 years, the risk is too-low inflation, not too-high.
Fed's new framework means, don't react to fears of inflation; just react if it does occur.
Fed can't fight climate change, but is responsible for fighting climate risk, and mitigating it.
Says we need to understand bank balance sheet risk amid climate risks like wildfires.
Market implications
The market is expecting inflation while US yields are on the rise, helping to lift the US dollar which is benefitting from the decoupling of economic recoveries between the US and particularly the EU and Japan.
The dollar can run higher against the euro against this backdrop.
