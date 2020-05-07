Fed's Daly: Fed has many tools left to use

The Federal Reserve has many tools left to use with regards to supporting the economy through the coronavirus crisis, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

On the same note, "the Federal Reserve is in a whatever it takes scenario, it will deploy whatever is in its arsenal," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said earlier in the day.

Market reaction

Investors largely ignored these comments and the US Dollar Index was last seen registering small daily gains at 100.21.