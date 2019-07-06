Fed’s Daly: Economy is settling at a natural pace of growth

The San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is currently speaking to the students and faculty at the Singapore Management University on early Friday.

Her initial statement mentions that the US economy is settling at a natural pace of growth.

Comments during the question and answer session to follow soon.

Off-late majority of the Fed policymakers have been dovish, except the latest one i.e. New York Fed President John Williams.

Investors recently fear for the Fed rate cut amid sluggish data and likely negative impact of the US-led trade protectionism.