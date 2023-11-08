Fed's Cook: Geopolitical tensions could be destabilizing to commodity markets

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said on Wednesday that geopolitical tensions could be destabilizing to commodity markets and to the system of credit, per Reuters.
Key quotes
"We are being vigilant in monitoring these vulnerabilities."
"Persistent inflationary pressures, unexpected policy rate increases abroad are among risks to global financial system."
"Further slowdown in China could worsen financial stresses, with possible international spillovers."
"We must remain vigilant to potential shocks that could exacerbate global financial system vulnerabilities."
Market reaction
These comments failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was up 0.3% on the day at 105.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0650 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is falling further, looking to test the 1.0650 support in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar rebound extends into a third day amid a cautious mood and positive US Treasury bond yields, weighing on the pair. All eyes remain on Fed Chair Powell's speech.
GBP/USD stays weak near 1.2250 after Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is keeping the red near 1.2250 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar upswing seems to regain momentum, as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech. BoE Governor Bailey's comments fail to inspire the Pound Sterling.
Gold price extends its sideways consolidative price move ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow band on Wednesday. The USD builds on its recovery move and is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind on the metal.
Bitcoin price rally undeterred by miner sell off in October’s bull run
Bitcoin miners increased sales of BTC in October, shed $164 million in the asset. The third BTC halving cycle is almost over and the asset’s volatility dissipates.
Resilient data should be the concern, not Fed speak
After a challenging three months characterized by simultaneous selloffs in both equities and bonds, some important investor groups found themselves underexposed.