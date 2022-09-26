Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Monday that their priority is to bring inflation down and argued waiting to do that would only make it harder, as reported by Reuters.
"A softish landing is challenging but some aspects of the current economy favor it," Collins added but also acknowledged that there are risks on both sides.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be impacting the dollar's performance against its major rivals in a significant way. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.35% on the day at 113.43.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 0.9700
EUR/USD failed to climb above 0.9700 following an earlier recovery attempt and retreated to the 0.9650 area. With Wall Street's main indexes trading in positive territory, the greenback struggles to gather strength and helps the pair limit its losses for the time being.
GBP/USD loses traction, holds above 1.0800
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.0800 after having briefly turned positive on the day above 1.0900. Investors stay cautious amid reports suggesting that the Bank of England could deliver a statement on the pound's recent depreciation.
Gold struggles to extend recovery above $1,640 Premium
Following the selloff witnessed in the early Asian session, gold turned positive on the day near $1,650 but erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin: Investors need to prepare for volatile breakout
Bitcoin price has been devoid of volatility for the last week and has been in a tight consolidation without directional bias whatsoever. This range bound move has formed a triangle pattern which could break either way.
Three stocks that will be in the news this week: Amazon, Nike, Micron Technology
The S&P 500 index lost 4.1% last week and left traders melancholy with another week to go in this dreadful September. The S&P 500 index is down 6.6% so far in the month that is already known for poor performance, and most seem to think the pain will continue.