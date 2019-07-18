Fed's Clarida: U.S. economy is in a good place - Fox Business

Federal Reserve’s Vice-chairman, Clarida, has crossed the wires, with Fox Business reporting the headlines.
Key comments:
- U.S. economy is in a good place.
- Important to act ‘pre-emptively’ when rates near zero.
- Have seen an increase in economic uncertainties.
- Fed is focused on dual mandate & ‘doing its job.’
- To act as appropriate to continue economic growth.
- Calls global data ‘disappointing’.
- Says data has been mixed.
- Inflation data has been ‘a little’ on the soft side.
These comments follow those of Federal Reserve William's which sent the dollar lower.
About Richard Harris Clarida
He is an American economist and Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve. He is the C. Lowell Harriss Professor of Economics and International Affairs at Columbia University and, until September 2018, Global Strategic Advisor for PIMCO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1275 by the end of the US session as dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggered a dollar’s sell-off. News that a US ship shot down an Iranian drone, right after Iran announced its willingness to reach an agreement not helping the greenback.
GBP/USD about to trim weekly losses after breaking higher
The GBP/USD pair got initially boosted by better-than-expected UK Retail Sales, later by speculative interest dumping the greenback. The pair broke a daily descendant trend line, now providing support at around 1.2520.
USD/JPY tumbles below 107.30 to the lowest in three weeks on Fed’s comments
The USD/JPY pair was moving slowly to the downside during the American session, but then it speeded up, falling from 107.75 to 107.22 in a few minutes, reaching the lowest level in three weeks.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.