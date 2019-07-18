Fed's Clarida: U.S. economy is in a good place - Fox Business

Federal Reserve’s Vice-chairman, Clarida, has crossed the wires, with Fox Business reporting the headlines.

Key comments:

U.S. economy is in a good place.

Important to act ‘pre-emptively’ when rates near zero.

Have seen an increase in economic uncertainties.

Fed is focused on dual mandate & ‘doing its job.’

To act as appropriate to continue economic growth.

Calls global data ‘disappointing’.

Says data has been mixed.

Inflation data has been ‘a little’ on the soft side.

These comments follow those of Federal Reserve William's which sent the dollar lower.

About Richard Harris Clarida

He is an American economist and Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve. He is the C. Lowell Harriss Professor of Economics and International Affairs at Columbia University and, until September 2018, Global Strategic Advisor for PIMCO