Fed’s Clarida: US economy is in a ‘good place’ - CNBC

Speaking on CNBC, Federal Reserve Clarida, who has now finished speaking says that the U.S. economy is in a ‘good place’ and the Fed is Data dependent.
Additional comments:
- Current framework is serving us well.
- Tariffs push up prices, but a one-time impact.
- Tariffs implemented so far have had small impact.
- Retaliation could increase tariff impact.
- Fed moves will depend on data.
- Market pricing is just one indicator we examine.
- Economy is in a good place right now.
- Price stability is also about expectations.
- There is some evidence of a loss of momentum in the global economy.
- Inverted yield curve not yet persistent.
- Data will tell us if we need to make a change.
There is a keen interest in Fed speak this week following Bullard's uber-dovish rhetoric yesterday and Powell's lean towards a conditional rate cut today, depending on trade war risks and global growth projections.
The Federal Reserve will respond “as appropriate” to the risks posed by a global trade war and other recent developments, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday in remarks that seemed to open the door to the possibility of a rate cut.
- Reuters reported earlier, quoting Fed's governor Powell.
Other key points from Powell today
** Fed’s Powell says with economy growing, unemployment low, inflation low and stable, it’s right time to rethink long-run strategies.
** Powell sees much higher likelihood rates will fall to effective lower bound in a downturn.
** Powell says Fed takes seriously the risk that persistent inflation shortfalls could reduce inflation expectations.
** Powell says ‘dot-plot’ of Fed rate forecasts has distracted attention from how Fed will react to unexpected events.
** Powell says in times of uncertainty, median Fed rate forecast might best be thought of as ‘least unlikely’ outcome.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-day MA caps upside despite Powell, focus on US ADP
EUR/USD failed to take out key moving average hurdle on Tuesday despite dovish comments from Federal Reserve’s chief and could fall back to 1.12 if the US jobs data due today betters estimates.
GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI
Although expectations of an end to Brexit deadlock, coupled with overall greenback weakness, help the GBP/USD pair off-late, traders remain cautious ahead of the key services PMI data.
USD/JPY holds steady above 108.00 amid positive equities
The USD/JPY pair manages to defend the 108 handle amid risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, fuelled by Fed Chair Powell’s readiness to the cut rates if needed.
Gold: Bulls stay in control and eye February high at 1347.11
The price rallied above of the prior falling wedges resistance recently and while underpinned by the 200-day ma and October high at 1263.16/1243.55, Gold holds onto bullish territory.
US Services PMI Preview: Down but not out
The overall PMI is expected to be unchanged at 55.5 in May. The business activity index is predicted to drop to 58.5 from 59.5 in April. The new orders index was 58.1 in April and 59.0 in March.