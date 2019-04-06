Fed’s Clarida: US economy is in a ‘good place’ - CNBC

Speaking on CNBC, Federal Reserve Clarida, who has now finished speaking says that the U.S. economy is in a ‘good place’ and the Fed is Data dependent.

Additional comments:

Current framework is serving us well.

Tariffs push up prices, but a one-time impact.

Tariffs implemented so far have had small impact.

Retaliation could increase tariff impact.

Fed moves will depend on data.

Market pricing is just one indicator we examine.

Economy is in a good place right now.

Price stability is also about expectations.

There is some evidence of a loss of momentum in the global economy.

Inverted yield curve not yet persistent.

Data will tell us if we need to make a change.

There is a keen interest in Fed speak this week following Bullard's uber-dovish rhetoric yesterday and Powell's lean towards a conditional rate cut today, depending on trade war risks and global growth projections.

The Federal Reserve will respond “as appropriate” to the risks posed by a global trade war and other recent developments, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday in remarks that seemed to open the door to the possibility of a rate cut.

- Reuters reported earlier, quoting Fed's governor Powell.

Other key points from Powell today

** Fed’s Powell says with economy growing, unemployment low, inflation low and stable, it’s right time to rethink long-run strategies.

** Powell sees much higher likelihood rates will fall to effective lower bound in a downturn.

** Powell says Fed takes seriously the risk that persistent inflation shortfalls could reduce inflation expectations.

** Powell says ‘dot-plot’ of Fed rate forecasts has distracted attention from how Fed will react to unexpected events.

** Powell says in times of uncertainty, median Fed rate forecast might best be thought of as ‘least unlikely’ outcome.