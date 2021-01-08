Fed's Clarida: Treasury bond yields are still incredibly low

Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Friday that US Treasury bond yields are "still incredibly low" despite the upsurge witnessed this week, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Some ways away before we declare victory on goals and start tapering."
"Expecting to keep the pace of purchases through this year."
"Might see some inflation above 2% in spring and summer because of calendar effects."
"Inflation to finish the year higher than a year earlier but still below target."
"We have policy positioned exactly where we want it."
"Not concerned by 10-year treasury yield above 1%."
"Would rather focus on why rates are rising than on levels."
"Tweaking approach to purchases is an option but for now we like the current policy."
"No need now or in the near term to adjust the duration of purchases."
"Powerful forces are driving down riskless rates everywhere, that is a force in asset valuations."
"I am not concerned because I think market valuations are reflecting quicker rebound of profitability."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.08% on the day at 89.88.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
XAU/USD trades near $1,890 after slumping to fresh weekly lows
XAU/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in early American session. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US declined by 140,000 in December.
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
US Dollar Index turns negative around 89.70
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now trades on the defensive and returns to the 89.70/65 band.