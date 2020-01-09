Fed's Clarida: Some indication global growth headwinds are beginning to abate

There are some indications that the global growth headwinds are beginning to abate, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in his prepared remarks to be delivered at an event in New York on Thursday.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored Clarida's comments and was last up 0.1% on the day at 97.41. Below are additional key takeaways, per Reuters.

"Rate cuts last year were well-timed, with current policy stance appropriate as long as economic data remains broadly consistent with the current outlook."

"Fed would respond accordingly to any material reassessment of the outlook."

"US economy is in a good place with low unemployment, inflation still muted but expected to rise to the target."

"Strong labor market is not putting undue pressure on inflation."

"Fed will adjust details of repo operations as appropriate, though ongoing purchases may be needed at least through April."