Fed’s Clarida: Powell has said that some see room for more accommodative policies

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chairman Clarida is back on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking in Helsinki at a conference on monetary policy and the future of the EMU, hosted by the Bank of Finland.

Positive is negotiations between China and US resume.

The US economy is in a good place with low unemployment and inflation below objective.

Baseline outlook for US economy positive.

Uncertainties about this outlook have increased.

There's more uncertainty about trade negotiations, global growth prospects.

Powell has said that some see room for more accommodative policies.