Fed's Clarida: Nothing has changed my mind about negative rates

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reminded on Thursday that all 17 Fed officials opposed negative rate during the October discussion and said that nothing has changed his mind about them.

"Balance sheet and interest rates discussion must complement each other," Clarida added. "Yield curve control a natural complement to calendar-based forward guidance. Other central banks deploying yield curve control and it makes sense to be briefed on how it is working."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no mind to these comments and was last seen up 0.21% on the day at 99.37.