Fed's Clarida: Inflation expectations are in range that are consistent with Fed's mandate

Richard Clarida, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice-Chair, crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that inflation expectations in the United States are in a range that are consistent with the Fed's mandate.

"The natural rate of unemployment could be 4% or below," Clarida added, per Reuters.

Markets largely ignored these headlines. As of writing, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.05% on the day at 99.06.