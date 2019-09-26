Fed's Clarida: Inflation expectations are in range that are consistent with Fed's mandate

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

Richard Clarida, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice-Chair, crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that inflation expectations in the United States are in a range that are consistent with the Fed's mandate.

"The natural rate of unemployment could be 4% or below," Clarida added, per Reuters.

Markets largely ignored these headlines. As of writing, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.05% on the day at 99.06.

