Fed's Clarida: Fundamentals of US economy remain solid into 2020

The US' labour market is very strong and robust and the fundamentals of the economy remain solid into 2020, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.

"There's been a decline in trade policy uncertainty. That decline in tensions should be positive for business investment," Clarida added. Regarding the coronavirus outbreak, "it is still too soon to tell the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy," Clarida noted and reiterated that financial stability risks in the US were moderate.

USD reaction

The US Dollar Index ignored these comments and was last up 0.23% on the day at 99.82.