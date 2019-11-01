Fed's Clarida: Fed will be data-dependent but baseline outlook is that economy is in good place

Richard Clarida, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice-Chair, on Friday said the US economy is very resilient and noted that the policy rate adjustments are supporting the economy and that they will continue to do so.

These comments had little to no impact on the USD valuation. Below are some additional quotes, as reported by Reuters.

"The economy and monetary policy are in a good place."

"The Fed will be data-dependent but baseline outlook is that economy is in a good place."

"The balance of risk is tilted to the downside."

"US consumer has never been in better shape."

"We would expect to see rate cut beginning to impact the economy in the fourth quarter and first quarter of next year."

"Fed doesn't see wage inflation as a source of concern."

"Would be less optimistic about the economy if the Fed had not made those 75 bp adjustments."

"Treasury bill purchases targeting repo market are not QE."