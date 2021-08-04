Fed's Clarida: Can certainly see Fed announcing tapering later this year

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that he can certainly see the Fed announcing tapering later this year, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Would support announcing a moderation in asset purchases later this year."

"Tapering and raising interest rates are completely separate decisions."

"The threshold metrics for liftoff are serving the Fed well."

"The Fed has no plans to surprise anyone on tapering."

"Soft landings are something all central bankers aspire to; certainly feasible with the existing Fed toolkit."

"Rise in housing values are not being driven by poor lending."

"A big part of what is going on in housing market is due to incomes and demographics, although low interest rates also boost housing demand."

"As US economy expands faster than rest of world, some of that differential shows up in imports."

"Difference in vaccination rates will lead to disparities in global economic recovery."

Market reaction

The greenback preserves its strength against its major rivals following these remarks. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.17% on the day at 92.22.