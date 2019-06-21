Fed's Clarida: Broad agreement that case for looser Fed policy has increased

Additional comments from Richard Clarida, Fed Board of Governors Vice Chair, continue to cross the wires, via Reuters, as he continues to speak in an interview with Bloomberg.

"There is a broad agreement that the case for a looser Fed policy has increased," Clarida said. "The Fed has the flexibility to act if needed given interest rates stay away from the zero lower bound."

After staging a technical correction earlier in the day, the US Dollar Index reversed its direction on these headlines and was last seen in the negative territory near mid-96s.