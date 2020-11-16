Fed's Clardia: Vaccine news helps me add confidence to my 2021 baseline

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday that he had a personal forecast for 2021 had a baseline for a coronavirus vaccine when saying ''it is 'very good' to have two vaccine candidates with strong efficacy.''
''Vaccine news helps me add confidence to my 2021 baseline.''
''Deep shocks do tend to have prolonged recoveries.''
''Elevated savings plus vaccine offers 'very very attractive' upside.''
Fed's Clardia: YCC is not something under active consideration
Fed's Clarida: Committed to using all available tools including large-scale asset purchases
Earlier today, the market's risk sentiment got a boost from the news that Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine trial candidate was found to be 94.5% effective in preventing the coronavirus, taking silver down by some 2.5% on the knee jerk.
By comparison, last week's news that Pfizer (PFE) vaccine candidate was demonstrably 90% effective. Also, Moderna's candidate is stable after 30 days of refrigeration vs Pfizer's vaccine that requires very cold temperatures and lasts only until a few days before use.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
