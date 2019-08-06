Fed's Bullard: Would like to ease policy more to raise inflation and inflation expectations

Responding to questions following his presentation on the US economy and monetary policy before a National Economists Club luncheon, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said that he would like to ease the policy more to raise inflation and inflation expectations as well as steepening the yield curve.

"We will have to see how data rolls in before deciding whether appropriate to reduce rates at the Fed's September meeting," Bullard added.

"Responding to each additional trade threat would destabilize the monetary policy and create more problems than it solved."

The US Dollar Index' reaction to these comments was muted and it was last up 0.25% on the day at 97.65.