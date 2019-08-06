Fed’s Bullard: We have already adjusted for trade uncertainty

Bullard says: Trade uncertainty likely to linger for years to come but does not see conditions warranting a 50 basis point cut all at once.

DXY slightly higher although 10-year US yields lower.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard has stated that the Federal Reserve has already adjusted for trade uncertainty.

Key Quotes:

Trade uncertainty likely to linger for years to come.

Fed can't react to daily 'give and take' between major trading partners like us and China.

Monetary policy 'considerably' looser today than as of late last year.

Further rate action may be 'desirable,' but the economy still adjusting to Fed's shift as of early this year from raising rates to lowering them.

Risk that trade uncertainty may slow US economy more than expected.

Doesn't see a recession coming.

Must find out right policy rate following normalization.

Does not see conditions warranting a 50 basis point cut all at once.

FX market implications

This sounds like the door is left open for a September 25 basis point cut as another precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the spread between U.S. shorter- and longer-dated Treasury yields compressed more after Bullard cautioned about these protracted risks from trade for the Fed and the U.S. economy. The Dollar is, however, catching a bid here despite the 10-year yields falling to fresh lows for the sessions.