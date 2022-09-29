St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard noted on Thursday that the weekly Jobless Claims reported earlier was a "super low number," as reported by Reuters.

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims drop to 193K vs. 215K expected.

"The labor market is very tight no matter how you cut it.," Bullard added. "I have a hard time seeing the unemployment rate going up that much with so many job openings."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the dollar's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up only 0.08% on the day at 112.80.

Additional takeaways

"Fed looks at international development carefully and calibrate impact on the US."

"I pay a lot of attention to market-based measures of inflation expectations such as TIPS and swaps."

"Those have come back down, which is encouraging, but there's a risk management emphasis."

"Totally bad idea to mess around with inflation target."

"We will push inflation to 2% in a reasonable compact time frame."