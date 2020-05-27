Fed's Bullard: US has seen worst of economic fallout from coronavirus crisis

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

"Could be well that the US has seen the worst of the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Wednesday.

Additional takeaways

"Reopening and adaptation are occurring among businesses, will play out over the next 120 days."

"I doubt that yield curve control would have much impact at this point with long-term interest rates so low."

"I favour forward guidance based on state of the economy, not calendar."

"The Fed credibility is helping keep inflation expectations anchored, feels inflation target will be achieved in medium-term."

"I feel confident aggressive health response, public awareness, will mute risks of a second wave of coronavirus infections."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no mind to these comments and remains on track to end the day with small gains above 99.00.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes

EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.

GBP/USD News

Separating economic fact and fiction

Separating economic fact and fiction

The global economic situation is fraught with danger and possibility.  Negotiating the currents and rapids of the trading environment calls for careful analysis and wisdom. 

Read more

Gold picks up as market sentiment sours

Gold picks up as market sentiment sours

XAU/USD has bounced up from two-week lows sub $1700 on Wednesday and is turning positive on the daily charts. The precious metal has reached $1,712 area, appreciating about $15 during the US session...

Gold News

WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00

WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00

WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke to the downside and lost 4% in a few minutes, falling to $32.10, the lowest level since last Friday. The price is losing almost $2. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures