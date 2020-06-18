Fed's Bullard: US can afford to take on a lot of debt for now

The US can afford to take on a lot of debt now when responding to the coronavirus crisis, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"We will be able to get the economy back to equilibrium reached in January and February but with new risks," Bullard added.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes stay relatively calm after these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 0.2% on the day at 3,107 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was erasing 0.4% and the Nasdaq Coımposite was virtually unchanged at 9,914 points.