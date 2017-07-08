Fed's Bullard: Trend of 2% U.S. economic growth appears to be intact

Fed's Bullard: Trend of 2% U.S. economic growth appears to be intactBy Eren Sengezer
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard recently crossed the wires, via Reuters, arguing that the trend of 2% economic growth in the U.S. appears to be intact.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- U.S. central bank's current policy rate likely to remain appropriate over near term
- Recent labor market outcomes have been relatively good
- Recent inflation outcomes have been unexpectedly low
- Upward push on inflation likely to be small even if unemployment rate falls substantially
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.