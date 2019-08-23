Fed's Bullard: Trade war has impacted outside US more than inside US

Commenting on the US-China trade dispute, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that the impact of the trade war was felt more outside of the United States. "Trade war impacts abroad are feeding back to the US equities and markets," Bullard told CNBC's Squawk Box. Below are some additional comments, per Reuters.

"We have been below inflation target since 2012."

"Would like to focus on hitting the inflation target."

"It's time to revaluate model of government debt."

"We have to respect low-interest rate regime."

"1998 Fed rate cuts are a good model for what could happen here."

The reaction to Bullard's additional comments was relatively muted and the US Dollar Index is now up 0.2% on the day at 98.40.