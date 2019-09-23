Fed's Bullard: Trade relationship with China probably had to come to a head

Commenting on the US-China trade conflict, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said China was let into world trading system on implicit promise to abide by rules and transition to democracy and noted that neither has happened. "Trade relationship with China probably had to come to a head," Bullard added.

Regarding last week's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, "dissents last week reflect the high level of uncertainty at the fed about how to assess the economy," Bullard argued.

The US Dollar Index ignored these comments and was last up 0.21% on the day at 98.67.