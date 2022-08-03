In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said that he still expects the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to be positive in the second half of the year, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Second quarter slowdown was more concerning than the first quarter."

"Fed is following data very carefully; think we'll get it right."

"Still some ways to go to get to a restrictive monetary policy."

"Still want to get to 3.75 to 4% this year; I prefer this type of frontloading."

"We're going to move inflation back to 2% over time."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the dollar's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.2% on the day at 106.22.