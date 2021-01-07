Fed's Bullard: Single-party control of White House and Congress is not a blank check

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday that he expects to see an "investment boom" fueled by low yields and expectations the coronavirus pandemic is going to end, as reported by Reuters.

"Any further fiscal program should be disciplined to go to households that need it rather than piling on," Bullard added and reiterated that negative rates are not a good option for the US.

"Single-party control of the White House and Congress is not a blank check, a split in the Senate will still make some measures difficult," Bullard further argued.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.37% on the day at 89.86.