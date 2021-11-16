Fed's Bullard: Fed should turn more hawkish in coming meetings - Bloomberg TV

Speaking in an interview on Bloomberg TV, St Louis Fed President and 2022 voting FOMC member James Bullard said that Core PCE is "quite high" and that the Fed should turn more hawkish over the course of the next few policy meetings. He said that if the bank accelerated the pace of their QE taper to $30B per month, this could open the door to a rate hike in Q1 2022 and that he agreed with USD STIR market pricing for two hikes in 2022.

Bullard continued that turning more hawkish now could be advantageous as it could smooth out the normalisation process and result in the Fed having to do less at a later date. Nonetheless, Bullard conceded that rate increases would ultimately be a committee decision and "it is a big committee".

When pressed for his thoughts on the upcoming Fed Chair nomination, Bullard said that whether US President Joe Biden chooses to renominate current Fed Chair Jerome Powell or to nominate Fed Board of Governors member Lael Brainard, there will be a lot of continuity.

Market Reaction

FX markets have seen very little reaction to the latest hawkish remarks from FOMC's Bullard, which comes shortly after a much stronger than expected US Retail Sales report for October. The strong data has also failed (so far) to spur any USD strength, though this may be something to look out for later in the session, especially if US yields break higher.

Speaking of, US bond yields have been picking up in recent trade, likely supported by the strong data/hawkish Bullard comments duo. 10-year yields, which were around 1.61% prior to the data, are now testing Monday's highs around 1.63%. 2-year yields are also testing weekly highs around 0.54%.

Looking ahead, US Industrial Production data for October is out at 1415GMT and could get some attention. Then there is more Fed speak throughout the remainder of the US session.