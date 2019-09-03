Fed's Bullard said 50 basis cut would align central bank with market expectations

Federal Reserve Bullard said that “aggressive” action needed given dive in U.S. bond yields, the impact of the trade war.
Key comments:
- Current fed policy rate “too high,” would be better to get to “the right point” now rather than in smaller steps.
- A 50 basis point cut would align central bank with market expectations.
- Calls trade debate a “reckoning” for the current world trading system that could take a long time to sort out.
