Federal Reserve's president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard: in a CNBC interview has said rates aren't high enough now.
Key notes
- 3.75% - 4% is my target for this year.
- Says he likes the idea of front loading; it ‘shows you are serious about inflation fight’.
- Rates aren't high enough now.
- Labour market is strong right now.
- Front loading shows you are serious about the inflation fight.
- Rates aren't high enough now.
- Need to get the policy rate to where it pushes downward pressure on inflation.
- After rates get above 3.75%-4%, not quite sure what's next.
- My baseline is that inflation will be more persistent than many expect.
- Inflation will be higher for longer.
- That risk is underpriced in the market.
- Markets are showing outstanding confidence in the Fed, hope they are right.
- The risk is that we may have to be higher for longer.
- Asked about the stock market, says he tries to stay away from equity pricing.
- I don't want to take too much signal from the stock market.
- Bond markets give a little better pricing of the risk we will have to do more.
- You should be able to hit the inflation target even if there are factors out of Fed's control.
- Recessions are not that predictable.
- We are of course taking recession risk, but we don't know one way or the other.
- GDP was positive for the 2Q, consistent with what businesses say about hard-to-hire
- After the pandemic, we set out a path on asset-buying that was 'overboard'.
- Now we have to switch back; the Fed has to get inflation back to 2%.
Meanwhile, Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 59% chance that the Fed will hike rates by another 75 basis points at its September meeting, and a 41% probability of a 50 basis points increase. The US dollar slipped on Thursday in choppy trading as investors waited on a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday for further clues about the ongoing pace of the US central bank’s rate hikes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains as it fails to reclaim parity
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested parity during the American trading hours and retreated below 0.9970. The US Dollar Index, which fell on hawkish Fed commentary earlier in the day, erased its daily losses, forcing the pair to stay on the backfoot.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1800 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has failed to preserve its bullish momentum and retreated toward 1.1800 during the American trading hours. The selling pressure surrounding the dollar faded away with investors refraining from committing to large positions ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold Price: Upward potential limited in the long run Premium
Spot gold peaked on Thursday at $1,765.47 a troy ounce, retreating from the level but holding on to modest intraday gains, now at around $1,758. A better market mood weighed on the greenback throughout the first half of the day, although losses were modest as investors are still waiting for central bankers’ words at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
GameStop still suffering from BBBY hangover
GameStop (GME) stock fell on Wednesday as the general flatlining of equities ahead of Jackson Hole meant investors and traders were reluctant to take many risks.