Fed’s Bullard: Rate cut may become 'a more attractive option' if inflation keeps disappointing

St Louis Fed president James Bullard is back on the wires now, via Reuters, with the key comments found below.

“Rate cut may become 'a more attractive option' if inflation keeps disappointing.”

“Any adjustment in monetary policy would be in response to incoming data and not part of ongoing normalization.”

“2019 inflation may fall short of target.”

“Fed needs to tread carefully to sustain US expansion.”

“Current trade disputes could become entrenched.”

“That could alter global trade patterns over the medium-term.”

“China has a lot to gain form establishing credibility on trade.”

“Doesn’t expect radical changes in policy review.”