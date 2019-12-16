Fed’s Bullard: Not leaning either way on Fed policy – MNI News

In a telephonic interview with MNI news, St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard said to wait for the economic reaction of the latest policy decisions prior to taking sides on future actions by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
Key quotes
It would be perhaps naive to think any single agreement would settle all issues between the two economies (the United States (US) and China).
We made a lot of changes to monetary policy during 2019. Given the long and variable lags in monetary policy, we would expect those to come online during 2020.
You'd like to wait and see what those effects are going to be and what the data is going to bring to us. I wouldn't be leaning in any direction at this point.
FX implications
The market shows no major reaction to the news as it contained nothing significant while a major chunk of traders is busy watching over the US-China story during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to justify Monday’s Doji ahead of RBA minutes
AUD/USD trades near 0.6880 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair manages to avoid losses on the previous day as broad US Dollar (USD) weakness joined welcome data from China and phase-one euphoria.
USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum
Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.
The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations
Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.
XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance
The theme of December remains a sideways consolidation. XAU/USD is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 50 SMA. However, the metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while remaining under the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum
Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.