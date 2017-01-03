Fed’s Bullard: No need to be aggressive with rate hikes

More comments crossing the wires from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, as he continues to speak on the monetary policy program.

Key Headlines:

Looks like 2017 growth won't be "gangbusters"

Still expecting two percent growth this year

No need to be aggressive with rate hikes

Expects upcoming PCE numbers to be "hot" following CPI data

Does not think uncertainty over trump administration policies will be resolved soon enough to warrant adjusting policy

Would be "overkill" for fed to try to preempt impact of new fiscal policies