Fed’s Bullard: No need to be aggressive with rate hikes

Fed’s Bullard: No need to be aggressive with rate hikesBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments crossing the wires from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, as he continues to speak on the monetary policy program.
Key Headlines:
Looks like 2017 growth won't be "gangbusters"
Still expecting two percent growth this year
No need to be aggressive with rate hikes
Expects upcoming PCE numbers to be "hot" following CPI data
Does not think uncertainty over trump administration policies will be resolved soon enough to warrant adjusting policy
Would be "overkill" for fed to try to preempt impact of new fiscal policies