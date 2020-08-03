Fed's Bullard: Looks like April will be low point of recession

"The virus has proven to be less deadly than initially feared but also turned out to be more persistent," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday. "You still have to take mitigating actions to keep the disease under control even if fatalities come down.
Additional takeaways
"It looks like April will be the low point of the recession."
"May and June surprised to the upside and expecting a slowdown in the recovery in July to be consistent with expectations we shouldn't expect a smooth transition going forward."
"The mortality risk for COVID has surpassed that of accidental injury to become the third-largest killer in 2020."
"Masks are cheap, easy to use technology that can greatly mitigate the spread of the disease and will become ubiquitous."
"Testing is critically important and closer to becoming ubiquitous as it becomes quicker and easier."
"Better therapeutics for the disease itself is going to help us going forward."
"Unemployment is high today because we're deliberately asking certain types of businesses to shut down."
"Workers are being asked to stay home and we're compensating them for that through the unemployment insurance program."
"The majority of workers, or 60%, are expecting to be recalled to their jobs in contrast to 2009 when 10% to 15% of people were on temporary layoffs."
"The idea of keeping businesses and households whole has been successful, as evidenced by personal income being higher than before the pandemic."
"There are certainly downside risks and this can unravel on us, something that can happen in any crisis."
"Focusing too much on the vaccine increases the risk of a depression because you could have a lot of people sitting around waiting for a vaccine to save the day."
"From an economic perspective, it's best to roll up our sleeves, produce the goods that are needed and maintain household income to stabilize the economy.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index, which touched a daily high of 93.99, continues to consolidate its daily gains and was last up 0.15% on the day at 93.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.