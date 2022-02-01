Fed's Bullard: Its an open question if the Fed will have to become more restrictive

St Louis Fed President James Bullard on Tuesday said that he thinks it an open question whether the Fed will have to become more restrictive (i.e. raise rates above the "neutral" 2.0%-2.5% zone).
"We will be able to assess our position in a few months' time."
"I think it's premature to be concerned about the yield curve."
"I don't think the market so far thinks we will let inflation get out of control."
"I do consider the slope of the yield curve though."
"I think the unemployment rate will go below 3% this year."
"Firms are scrounging around for workers."
"I think labor force participation has been affected by retirements... and those people are unlikely to return."
"I think the upcoming monthly jobs report will not be good."
