Fed's Bullard: Inappropriate to pin down any date for changes to bond purchases

It would be inappropriate, given the pandemic and the level of uncertainty, to pin down any date for changes to the Fed's bond purchases, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"FOMC language on bond-buying gives Fed latitude to make a state-contingent call on next move."

"US financial markets in a good shape in terms of valuations and possible financial bubbles."

"Encouraging that inflation expectations are rebounding."

"Will assess where the economy stands once the unemployment rate falls into the 4% range."

"Loose Fed, economy poised to grow, fiscal spending, suggest stage is set for higher inflation."

"Expecting coronavirus fatalities to fall, economy to start to do very well in the second quarter."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index clings to daily gains near 89.80 following these comments.