Fed's Bullard: Firms are adjusting to remain profitable in face of trade uncertainty

Trade regime uncertainty is expected to continue but businesses in the US are adjusting to remain profitable in the face trade uncertainty, St Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday at an economic forecast lunch with the Wisconsin Bankers Association.

The US Dollar Index ignored Bullard's comments and was last up 0.13% on the day at 97.45. Below are some additional takeaways, per Reuters.

"There is a reasonable chance of a soft landing for the US this year from fast 2018 growth, 2019 risks."

"Recent developments suggest near-term uncertainty about trade policy has abated somewhat and will be less of an issue in 2020 than it was in 2019."

"Seemingly large gains in stocks last year influenced by late 2018 selloff; the index is essentially unchanged from October 2018 to October 2019."