Fed's Bullard: Fed to watch how economy reacts to trade war before next move

In an exclusive interview with AFP news agency, St. Louis Fed President Bullard explained that the Federal Reserve will continue to watch how the economy responds to factors like the trade dispute with China before deciding on what's the next policy move is going to be.

"I do want to take stock about how the accommodation we've put in place has had an impact," Bullard told AFP. Regarding President Trump's criticization of the Fed's policy, "We're making decisions the way we always have," Bullard said, per AFP's Heather Scott and Virginie Montet.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index pulled away slightly from session highs and was last up 0.25% on the day at 97.65.