Fed's Bullard: Fed should be nimble as pandemic draws to a close

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday that he is leaving the timing of taper discussion to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell but added that he would like to see more evidence pandemic is over, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"New CDC guidance likely to pull forward growth to earlier in the year."
"Labor market tighter than thought, jobs out there when people feel it is appropriate to return."
"Not clear labor force participation will return to pre-pandemic levels given the pace of retirements."
"Expectations of a million jobs a month is hyped up, half a million more realistic."
"Trading in inflation-protected securities shows faith in the Fed's inflation outlook."
"Fed should be nimble as pandemic draws to a close."
"Don't want to start pursuing a change in policy than having to reverse course if virus resurges."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen posting small daily gains at 89.83.
