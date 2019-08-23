Fed's Bullard: Fed can afford to be dovish, get inflation expectations up

Additional comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard continue to cross the wires as he speaks on Bloomberg TV. Below are some key takeaways, as reported by Reuters.

"Lower rates would help US power through churning waters of trade war."

"Fed can afford to be dovish, get inflation expectations up."

"Not interested in testing the theory that 'this time is different' with regard to yield curve inversion."

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index continues to erase its daily gains and is now up only 0.08% on the day at 98.29.